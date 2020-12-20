Subscribe Today
Log In

Climate & Environment

Greens fail to reach accord over party leaders’ CETA change of mind

Eamon Ryan and the other three Green ministers’ move to ratify the economic and trade agreement with Canada has led to protests that CETA, strongly opposed within the party, was not discussed during talks on government formation

Aiden Corkery

 Political Correspondent @aiden_corkery
20th December, 2020
Greens fail to reach accord over party leaders’ CETA change of mind
Catherine Martin, Green Party deputy leader, and Eamon Ryan, leader: their move to ratify CETA has drawn the ire of some other party members. Photo: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Laura Donaghy can vividly recall the long weeks Green Party members spent debating, analysing and arguing over the merits of the programme for government last summer ahead of their eventual vote to approve it.

The South Dublin county councillor remembers how members went through each element of the deal with a “fine tooth comb”, culminating in a marathon eight-hour debate that resulted in them voting to enter government with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

The proposed ban will make up part of the government’s new Clean Air Strategy, due to be published early in the new year.

Government plans new year ban on sale of all smoky fuels

Climate & Environment Daniel Murray 9 hours ago
‘Your ear would have had to be glued to the ground in the middle of the Brexit racket to pick up the fact that the UN hosted a Climate Ambition Summit in Brussels and that it was, with the finest of ironies, co-hosted by — France and the UK.’ Picture: Getty

Susan O’Keeffe: Brexit saga obscures grim warning from Climate Ambition Summit

Climate & Environment Susan O'Keeffe 6 days ago
Charlie McConalogue, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

John Gibbons: Latest climate ‘roadmap’ takes a scenic route to nowhere

Columnists John Gibbons 1 week ago
Pippa Hackett, minister of state with responsibility for land use and biodiversity.

Green minister tells members to ‘disregard’ farming climate plan’

Climate & Environment Daniel Murray 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1