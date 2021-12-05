Five Degrees: ‘There is no better group of individuals to make climate action an election issue than younger voters’
Senator Lynn Boylan’s proposals for protecting the environment include reducing the voting age to 16, making ecocide a criminal offence, turning her city back garden into a wildlife-friendly space and leaving the Energy Charter Treaty
People know Lynn Boylan as a Sinn Féin politician. What many people don’t know is that she took environmental studies in UCD and worked in the environmental sector for many years before running for office.
“I went down to Killarney National Park, first to volunteer, clearing Rhododendron from the oak woodlands, and then I stayed down there for seven years working in the Killarney National Park education centre,” she said....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Podcast: Five Degrees of Change — Ed Brophy
The changes the former government advisor and founder of Tyrconnell Strategy would make include making climate change a key tenet of macroeconomic policy as well as part of the school curriculum. He is also in favour of less cars in cities
Amount of renewable energy declared by providers substantially higher than official figures
The 15 per cent gap between EirGrid’s figures and the amount declared by electricity suppliers, is due to the European Guarantees of Origin scheme
Michael Dorsey: ‘We have to build our infrastructure with a mind to future calamities’
The environmental scientist who advised Barack Obama and Bill Clinton believes targets limiting global warming to under 2 degrees will not be met
Five Degrees: ‘If you look to the future, financial stability will be based on managing climate risks’
Former government adviser Ed Brophy’s strategy for a more sustainable world involves rationing his long-haul flights, ditching red meat and dairy products, and making climate change a core part of the educational curriculum