Subscribe Today
Log In

Business

Out of Office: Transport projects delayed again and Klarna makes Irish move

Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
9th November, 2021
Out of Office: Transport projects delayed again and Klarna makes Irish move
All the business news you need to know in one place

Dublin’s MetroLink project will not be developed until at least 2032, while the Dart underground line has been put on hold for at least 20 years, a draft strategy document from the National Transport Authority (NTA) showed. The Greater Dublin Area Transport Strategy for the next two decades said the cost of implementing new initiatives will come to €25 billion, up from €10.3 billion. Significant rail projects, including Luas lines to Finglas, Lucan, Poolbeg and...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Stan McCarthy has joined the recently launched Redesdale Food Fund. Picture: Shane O\&#039;Neill/Fennell

Former Kerry Group boss Stan McCarthy joins €75 million Irish food investment fund

Business Róisín Burke 9 hours ago
Seán FitzPatrick was chief executive of Anglo from 1986 until 2005, at which point he stepped down from the chief role to become the bank’s chairman. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Seán FitzPatrick dies aged 73

Business Eva Short 12 hours ago

Out of office: NTMA plans to raise €1 billion in bond auction; Revolut reports October spending boom

Business Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 1 day ago
The company, lead by chief executive Gene Murtagh, comfortably beat analyst expectations in its latest trading update. Picture: Rolling News

Kingspan predicts €750m full-year operating profit in trading update

Business Eva Short 1 day ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1