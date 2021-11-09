Out of Office: Transport projects delayed again and Klarna makes Irish move

Dublin’s MetroLink project will not be developed until at least 2032, while the Dart underground line has been put on hold for at least 20 years, a draft strategy document from the National Transport Authority (NTA) showed. The Greater Dublin Area Transport Strategy for the next two decades said the cost of implementing new initiatives will come to €25 billion, up from €10.3 billion. Significant rail projects, including Luas lines to Finglas, Lucan, Poolbeg and...