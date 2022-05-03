Out of Office: PTSB’s banking boost; Russia mocks up Irish destruction in nuclear clip

Russian state television broadcast mocked-up clips of nuclear weapons destroying Ireland in response to the UK’s support for Ukraine amid the ongoing war there. The clips were broadcast by the state-owned television channel Russia-1 and introduced by Dmitry Kiselyov, a close associate of Russian president Vladimir Putin and who is perceived as a propagandist for the Kremlin. Russia-1 is the most widely watched television channel in Russia. Ireland is not mentioned directly in either of...