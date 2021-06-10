Subscribe Today
Nama records operating profit of €211m for 2020

Profit at the state’s toxic loan agency is down 29 per cent on 2019 but it expects to return €1 billion to the exchequer this year

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
10th June, 2021
Nama records operating profit of €211m for 2020
Brendan McDonagh, Nama chief executive, said the agency’s tenth year in a row of profitability was delivered against a difficult backdrop. Picture: Getty

The National Asset Management Agency (Nama) recorded an operating profit of just under €211 million for 2020, which was down 29 per cent on the €295 million it made the previous year.

Nama recorded a net profit after tax of €192 million for last year, which it said marked the tenth consecutive year it had returned a profit.

The state’s toxic loan agency said it now expected to return €4.25 billion in surplus payments to the exchequer...

