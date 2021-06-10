Nama records operating profit of €211m for 2020

The National Asset Management Agency (Nama) recorded an operating profit of just under €211 million for 2020, which was down 29 per cent on the €295 million it made the previous year.

Nama recorded a net profit after tax of €192 million for last year, which it said marked the tenth consecutive year it had returned a profit.

The state’s toxic loan agency said it now expected to return €4.25 billion in surplus payments to the exchequer...