Nama records operating profit of €211m for 2020
Profit at the state’s toxic loan agency is down 29 per cent on 2019 but it expects to return €1 billion to the exchequer this year
The National Asset Management Agency (Nama) recorded an operating profit of just under €211 million for 2020, which was down 29 per cent on the €295 million it made the previous year.
Nama recorded a net profit after tax of €192 million for last year, which it said marked the tenth consecutive year it had returned a profit.
The state’s toxic loan agency said it now expected to return €4.25 billion in surplus payments to the exchequer...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
More than two-thirds of Low Carbon Pledge signatories targeting net-zero before 2030
New figures show 68 per cent of Ireland’s largest businesses are well progressed to meet science-based targets by 2024
Campaign group to launch business supports for companies to trial shorter working weeks
Four Day Week Ireland wants to build on the more flexible working practices introduced during the pandemic
Employing virtual methods to get ahead in recruitment
Avril Clare, who set up her own recruitment agency during the pandemic, believes that virtual innovation is the way forward for the recruitment industry