Subscribe Today
Log In

Business

Ian Guider: Why Bank of Ireland would be the perfect match for Davy

Private equity firms may be eyeing the business as a bargain buy, but Davy is important to the Irish financial system and Bank of Ireland would be the ultimate safe pair of hands

Ian Guider

 Markets Editor @ianguider
11th April, 2021
Ian Guider: Why Bank of Ireland would be the perfect match for Davy
Francesca McDonagh, chief executive, Bank of Ireland: buying Davy in and of itself will not be a transformative deal for the bank, but what it does offer the bank is a chance to turbocharge its non-fee income

Since the scandal involving the 16 now former Davy executives who took part in a bond transaction that landed the stockbroker with a €4 million Central Bank fine, much attention has focused on how to further punish the firm and the individuals involved.

The issue has resulted in the business being put up for sale to prevent the fallout toppling it. Ironically, a sale would result in some of those involved in the bond deal making...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

So-called boomerang candidates, people who have left a company, but return at a later date, can come with a heft price tag. Photo: Getty

How to manage: Boomerang candidates cost more, but have unique value

This Working Life Virginia Stewart 3 hours ago
Sinéad Donovan, chairwoman at Grant Thornton Irelnad: ‘There is a way of navigating the politics around you while also maintaining your values and your true colours.’ Photo: Fergal Phillips

How I work: ‘Not everyone needs to be a challenger or a disruptor to be effective’

This Working Life Sinéad Donovan 3 hours ago
Businesses should consider how best to use virtual training to move learning and development experienced in the pre-Covid workplace online

How to manage: Younger staff need help to avoid losing out on on-the-job learning

This Working Life Paul Wyse 3 hours ago
Daria Caffrey, founder of Dacha Drinks, launched the online business when her work as a wedding photographer dried up due to Covid restrictions

Making It Work: Russian summers inspire a fresh take on cocktails

SMEs Elaine O'Regan 3 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1