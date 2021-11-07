Ian Guider: A global climate change war chest is unlikely to materialise
The worlds of finance and business are rewarded for making profit now, not for saving the planet. Until that changes, the goals of Cop26 will be doomed to failure
There’s nothing like an international jamboree, and Cop26 last week certainly proved that. Global leaders were visible by the size of their motorcades. Billionaire entrepreneurs like Jeff Bezos flew in by private jet, having spent time on the superyacht rented by Bill Gates, another tech titan.
Leonardo DiCaprio added a dash of Hollywood glamour, while teenage activist Greta Thunberg was protesting outside. Missing from Cop26, however, were the money men (and they are...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
This Working Life: Don’t flash the cash when rewarding staff at year’s end
Financial incentives can result in comparison and resentment among colleagues, and taxes can take much of the good out of them anyway
This Working Life: Don’t take on the world in one go
The key to making your business more sustainable is to break the job into smaller parts
This Working Life: ‘We trust our people to make the right choices’
Niamh Geraghty always knew she wanted to become a chartered accountant. Now, as a partner with Deloitte, she relishes shaping and executing the firm’s talent strategy
Foxes Bow shoots for €250,000 to support Chinese market entry
Limerick whiskey company Alt Liquor Co will launch Foxes Bow in coming weeks, aiming at ‘new wave of whiskey drinkers’ with contemporary branding