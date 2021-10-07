Subscribe Today
Business

Government to receive latest draft on OECD global tax reforms this morning

The Minister for Finance ‘hopes to be a in position’ to give a recommendation to cabinet by the end of the day on a ‘very, very complex decision’

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
7th October, 2021
Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, hinted that the government will seek to introduce a dual corporate tax system, where SMEs continue to pay a corporate tax rate of 12.5 per cent. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

The Irish government will this morning receive the latest draft text on the OECD’s proposals for a major reform of the global corporate tax system, Paschal Donohoe, the Finance Minister, has said.

“Where things stand at the moment, I had further engagement with the EU Commission and the OECD last night. We are now expecting a further draft text on the [corporate tax] agreement this morning,” Donohoe told the Business Post.

