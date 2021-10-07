Government to receive latest draft on OECD global tax reforms this morning

The Irish government will this morning receive the latest draft text on the OECD’s proposals for a major reform of the global corporate tax system, Paschal Donohoe, the Finance Minister, has said.

“Where things stand at the moment, I had further engagement with the EU Commission and the OECD last night. We are now expecting a further draft text on the [corporate tax] agreement this morning,” Donohoe told the Business Post.

...