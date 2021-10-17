Financier Kenny boosts wealth by more than €30 million
Large increase in accumulated profits come after Kenny and business partner’s sale of Nua Healthcare
Ulric Kenny, the financier, boosted his own personal wealth by more than €30 million in 2020.
New accounts filed for Tammisaari Limited, which is owned by Kenny and his wife Susan, show the firm recorded a €34.4 million profit in 2020, which boosted accumulated profits to €61.9 million. The new filings also show that cash at bank in Kenny’s firm has increased from €38,000 to €57.6 million.
The large increase in accumulated profits and cash...
