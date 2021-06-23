Exports by Enterprise Ireland backed companies held steady at €25.5bn in 2020
Increase of 0.3% on previous year described as ‘exceptional’ in the face of Covid-19 and Brexit
Exports by Irish companies backed by Enterprise Ireland held steady last year despite the twin challenges of Covid-19 and Brexit. Enterprise Ireland said its client companies recorded export sales of €25.5 billion last year, which was up 0.3 per cent on the previous year.
Leo Clancy, the new chief executive of Enterprise Ireland, described the export performance of Irish companies as “exceptional” despite what was an unprecedented year for businesses.
“In 2020, Enterprise Ireland...
