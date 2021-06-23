Subscribe Today
Exports by Enterprise Ireland backed companies held steady at €25.5bn in 2020

Increase of 0.3% on previous year described as ‘exceptional’ in the face of Covid-19 and Brexit

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
23rd June, 2021
The main sectors which recorded export growth last year were construction, consumer retail and fintech. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Exports by Irish companies backed by Enterprise Ireland held steady last year despite the twin challenges of Covid-19 and Brexit. Enterprise Ireland said its client companies recorded export sales of €25.5 billion last year, which was up 0.3 per cent on the previous year.

Leo Clancy, the new chief executive of Enterprise Ireland, described the export performance of Irish companies as “exceptional” despite what was an unprecedented year for businesses.

“In 2020, Enterprise Ireland...

