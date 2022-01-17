Confidence in global economy reaches 10-year high - PwC report

Restaurants and tourism-focused businesses are set to enjoy a banner year in 2022 according to Feargal O’Rourke, managing partner at PwC Ireland.

“Those who have managed this far will plough on. There’ll be a lot of return to personal going out. Those companies and businesses that get through the next few months will benefit from an avalanche of people going out for meals and on personal trips,” O’Rourke told the Business Post....