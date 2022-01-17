Confidence in global economy reaches 10-year high - PwC report
An annual survey found that 77 per cent of company chief executives predict a stronger global economy in 2022
Restaurants and tourism-focused businesses are set to enjoy a banner year in 2022 according to Feargal O’Rourke, managing partner at PwC Ireland.
“Those who have managed this far will plough on. There’ll be a lot of return to personal going out. Those companies and businesses that get through the next few months will benefit from an avalanche of people going out for meals and on personal trips,” O’Rourke told the Business Post....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Out of Office: Credit guarantee scheme extended; Ireland’s billionaires richer to the tune of €18 billion
Your essential round-up of the latest business news
This Working Life: Adele Cooper chief revenue officer of &Open
In any company and especially a fast growing one, you have to be willing to get stuck in, immerse yourself in the detail and pick up work that may not fall under your job description, says Cooper
Eddie Jordan gets breathing space to compile Playtech bid
JKO Play has until January 26 to make a play for the £3 billion gaming software giant
This Working Life: Living smarter with technology at our fingertips
The evolution of mobile devices means that working, shopping and banking can be carried out from anywhere at any time