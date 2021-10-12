Business groups welcome decision to extend Covid-19 supports

The reaction from business groups to the budget was broadly positive, with most welcoming the decision to extend the wage subsidy scheme and other Covid-19 supports.

Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, announced the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) will stay in place until the end of April next year, although the process of phasing out the payments will begin in December and they will be pulled totally at the end of next spring.

The...