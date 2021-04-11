Subscribe Today
Log In

The Business Post's View

Editorial: We all need to be ambitious in our fight against climate change

An unprecedented level of change right across our economy and society is needed to beat the climate crisis

Business Post
11th April, 2021
Editorial: We all need to be ambitious in our fight against climate change
The fact that this transition is now happening is undeniable, the question is whether we will be able to do enough, fast enough, to beat the clock

Way out in the Pacific ocean, a remote observatory station in Hawaii last week recorded atmospheric carbon dioxide levels surpassing 420 parts per million (ppm) for the first time in recorded history.

Amid the countless and more immediate concerns of the Covid-19 pandemic, this was a reminder that the key metric driving global warming is still headed in the wrong direction.

Finally, world leaders are beginning to face the problem, and our energy and production systems...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

The fact that their grievances are largely unaddressed in the third decade of the 21st century exposes a colossal failure of political, educational and community leadership

Editorial: North’s leaders have a duty to address the causes of disturbing street violence

The Business Post's View Business Post 3 hours ago
Given that the country’s population is projected to increase by an additional one million people by 2040, standing still is simply not an option

Editorial: Standing still on infrastructure is simply not an option

The Business Post's View Business Post 1 week ago
Biden intends to pay for a radical but necessary investment by raising the US corporate tax rate from 21 per cent to 28 per cent.

Editorial: Biden’s plan puts Irish corporate tax regime back into focus again

The Business Post's View Business Post 1 week ago
Last week, the Central Bank fined Ulster Bank nearly €38 million for its mistreatment of tracker mortgage customers dating back to 2004

Editorial: Our financial sector is still a prisoner of its past

The Business Post's View Business Post 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1