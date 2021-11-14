Subscribe Today
Log In

Brexit

Coveney: Triggering of Article 16 would force the EU into a ‘very robust’ response

The Minister for Foreign Affairs says the EU has been compromising for six to eight months now on multiple areas, but the British government has taken those compromises, banked them, and asked for more

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
14th November, 2021
Coveney: Triggering of Article 16 would force the EU into a ‘very robust’ response
Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney: warned a triggering of Article 16 would force the European Union into a ‘very robust’ response. Picture: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

Contingency planning is under way in Brussels and Dublin in the event that the British government triggers Article 16 to suspend parts of the Northern Ireland protocol, Simon Coveney has told the Business Post.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs also warned that a triggering of Article 16 would force the European Union into a “very robust” response, and that the the British government would be “disingenuous” to pretend like there would be any other...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Trade with Britain has fallen as a result of Brexit, yet ‘trade between Ireland and Northern Ireland trade has increased considerably’, the ESRI will tell an Oireachtas committee tomorrow. Picture: RollingNews

Imports from NI to Republic have nearly doubled due to Brexit

Brexit Donal MacNamee
Britain wants to remove the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice from Northern Ireland altogether. Picture: Getty

British triggering of Article 16 could ‘ironically’ end up before European Court of Justice

Brexit Daniel Murray
Maros Sefcovic, the EU’s ead negotiator on Brexit related issues, said the new proposals would reduce checks on certain retail goods by 80 per cent

Brussels says trade barriers can be radically reduced under NI Protocol

Brexit Daniel Murray
Simon Coveney: ‘This has been the position all year. Each time the European Union comes forward with new ideas and new proposals to try to solve problems, they are dismissed before they are released. That’s happening again this week.’ Picture: Rollingnews.ie

British government acting in bad faith over Northern Ireland protocol, says Simon Coveney

Brexit Daniel Murray

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1