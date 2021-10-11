Subscribe Today
British government acting in bad faith over Northern Ireland protocol, says Simon Coveney

Briefings from David Frost to media were an attempt to derail the publication of ‘comprehensive’ new EU proposals on the protocol due this week, according to the Minister for Foreign Affairs

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
11th October, 2021
Simon Coveney: ‘This has been the position all year. Each time the European Union comes forward with new ideas and new proposals to try to solve problems, they are dismissed before they are released. That’s happening again this week.’ Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Simon Coveney has accused the British government of acting in bad faith over the Northern Ireland protocol ahead of an EU response to British demands due to be published this week.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs was responding to reports in the Sunday Telegraph that David Frost, the British Brexit Minister, was preparing to declare the removal of European Court of Justice oversight on the protocol a “red-line” issue.

Coveney said...

