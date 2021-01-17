Subscribe Today
Retailers hit with Brexit double tariff whammy

Importers with long-established supply chains are experiencing the ‘bombshell’ of having to pay British and EU tariffs

Aiden Corkery

 Political Correspondent @aiden_corkery
17th January, 2021
“A lot of it comes from the UK. I’ve none left.”: Eoin Fitzpatrick, managing director of Fitzpatrick Wholesale in Dublin, on bird feed shortages caused by Brexit.

Ireland’s robins could be about to join our fishermen as some of the first casualties of Brexit.

With retailers, hauliers and ferry companies scrambling to keep stores fully stocked as the new customs and food safety regulations unleashed by Brexit take hold, it appears that bird feed could be one of the first products to run short.

Eoin Fitzpatrick, managing director of Fitzpatrick Wholesale in Dublin, says he ordered three pallets of feed...

