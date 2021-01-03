A new chapter: the books to look forward to in 2021

No matter how supportive readers tried to be of books in 2020, the inescapable fact of the pandemic meant that many authors who might otherwise have soared saw their books sink without a trace. Without the oxygen of publicity – via bookshop launches or meet-and-greets and book-signings – it was tough for many authors to find their desired audience.

That was particularly the case for debut authors, but even seasoned writers felt the pinch, with their...