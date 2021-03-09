Kenny lobbied Donohoe over negative rates for solicitor client accounts

Enda Kenny lobbied Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe on behalf of the Law Society as part of its campaign against AIB and Bank of Ireland imposing negative interest rates on solicitors’ client accounts.

The former Taoiseach requested that Donohoe meet with James Cahill, the Law Society president, and Ken Murphy, its director general, to discuss the issue, but Donohoe declined due to “severe diary pressure”, documents obtained through Freedom of Information show.

