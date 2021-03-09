Subscribe Today
Log In

Banking

Kenny lobbied Donohoe over negative rates for solicitor client accounts

Former Taoiseach wrote to Finance Minister urging him to meet with Law Society as it campaigned against move to impose negative interest rates

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
9th March, 2021
Kenny lobbied Donohoe over negative rates for solicitor client accounts
Enda Kenny, the former taoiseach, and Paschal Donohoe, Minister for Finance: Kenny’s request for Donohoe to meet with the Law Society was turned down. Photo: RollingNews.ie

Enda Kenny lobbied Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe on behalf of the Law Society as part of its campaign against AIB and Bank of Ireland imposing negative interest rates on solicitors’ client accounts.

The former Taoiseach requested that Donohoe meet with James Cahill, the Law Society president, and Ken Murphy, its director general, to discuss the issue, but Donohoe declined due to “severe diary pressure”, documents obtained through Freedom of Information show.

...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

AIB granted 66,000 payment breaks to customers during 2020. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Seven key takeaways from AIB’s 2020 accounts as it posts €741m loss

Banking Donal MacNamee 4 days ago
Permanent TSB said it had moved to set aside a €155 million impairment charge to deal with the fallout of the pandemic

Permanent TSB commits to ‘rebuilding trust’ after posting pre-tax losses of €166m

Banking Donal MacNamee 6 days ago
Eamonn Crowley, chief executive of Permanent TSB, is expected to announce next week his ambitions to become a third force in Irish banking. Photo: Fergal Phillips

Ian Guider: Ulster Bank carve-up may involve large state cheque

Banking Ian Guider 1 week ago
Jyske bank in Denmark: foreign banks are reluctant to set up in Ireland Picture: Getty

Aidan Regan: We need to break down banking borders to attract the competition here

Banking Aidan Regan 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1