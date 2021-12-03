Data centre power problem caused IT outage at Central Bank
The disruption is understood to have been caused by a temporary problem at the Leixlip data centre which hosts the bank’s servers
The Central Bank was left with significant IT outages earlier this week after a power issue at the data centre that hosts its servers, the Business Post has learned.
The disruption, which is understood to have been caused by a specific power issue at a Leixlip data centre, left staff unable to access email, some database servers and other software services for large parts of Wednesday.
A spokesman for the regulator said the...
