Commercial Property

30-acre Sligo farm offers beach frontage on Wild Atlantic Way

Castlegrange, near Drumcliff, has been in the same family since the early 17th century

Castlegrange, Ardtermon Strand, Co Sligo. The 30-acre farm and farmhouse are on the market for €795,000

For those in search of a lifestyle change and who have always yearned to live in Yeats country, why not consider a 30-acre coastal farm site on the shores of Ardtermon strand?

Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty agent Cian Pearse is handling the sale of Castlegrange, which comprises a traditional style cottage farmhouse of some 84.1 square metres and 30 acres of paddocks on the Wild Atlantic Way. The agent is guiding €795,000.

A private entrance ...