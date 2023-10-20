30-acre Sligo farm offers beach frontage on Wild Atlantic Way

Castlegrange, near Drumcliff, has been in the same family since the early 17th century

For those in search of a lifestyle change and who have always yearned to live in Yeats country, why not consider a 30-acre coastal farm site on the shores of Ardtermon strand?

Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty agent Cian Pearse is handling the sale of Castlegrange, which comprises a traditional style cottage farmhouse of some 84.1 square metres and 30 acres of paddocks on the Wild Atlantic Way. The agent is guiding €795,000.

A private entrance ...