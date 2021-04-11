Subscribe Today
Log In

Planning

Surveys reveal vacancy rates of up to 25% in many towns

Concerns are raised as towns such as Tipperary and Dundalk experience high rate of vacancies for commercial premises

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
11th April, 2021
Surveys reveal vacancy rates of up to 25% in many towns
A recent survey of commercial properties in Tipperary Town showed it has a vacancy rate of 31 per cent

Some of Ireland‘s biggest towns, including Tipperary, Tralee and Dundalk, are experiencing a commercial vacancy crisis, data collated by the Heritage Council has revealed.

A recent survey of commercial properties in Tipperary Town showed it has a vacancy rate of 31 per cent, while roughly a quarter of commercial premises in Tralee were recorded as vacant. In Dundalk, pockets of vacancy of 24 per cent were registered, with the town due to be resurveyed soon.

...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Restaurateur Annmarie Ryan at her French Quarter cafe in Tipperary town Pic: Barry Cronin

The long read: Amid high vacancy rates can the town centres hold?

Planning Killian Woods 21 hours ago
Crescent Shopping Centre, Dooradoyle: Clancourt has plans to develop lands beside the Limerick shopping centre Picture: Arthur Ellis

Clancourt accuses Limerick council of bias against plans for urban quarter

Planning Killian Woods 3 weeks ago
Many women don’t feel safe running at night and self-impose curfews

Colin Murphy: This ‘man’s world’ of ours needs to change so women feel safe too

Planning Colin Murphy 3 weeks ago
Hazel Chu, the Lord Mayor of Dublin Pic: Marc O’Sullivan

Chu calls for Dublin City Council to halt tide of hotels

Planning Killian Woods 4 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1