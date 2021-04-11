Surveys reveal vacancy rates of up to 25% in many towns
Concerns are raised as towns such as Tipperary and Dundalk experience high rate of vacancies for commercial premises
Some of Ireland‘s biggest towns, including Tipperary, Tralee and Dundalk, are experiencing a commercial vacancy crisis, data collated by the Heritage Council has revealed.
A recent survey of commercial properties in Tipperary Town showed it has a vacancy rate of 31 per cent, while roughly a quarter of commercial premises in Tralee were recorded as vacant. In Dundalk, pockets of vacancy of 24 per cent were registered, with the town due to be resurveyed soon.
