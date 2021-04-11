Surveys reveal vacancy rates of up to 25% in many towns

Some of Ireland‘s biggest towns, including Tipperary, Tralee and Dundalk, are experiencing a commercial vacancy crisis, data collated by the Heritage Council has revealed.

A recent survey of commercial properties in Tipperary Town showed it has a vacancy rate of 31 per cent, while roughly a quarter of commercial premises in Tralee were recorded as vacant. In Dundalk, pockets of vacancy of 24 per cent were registered, with the town due to be resurveyed soon.

