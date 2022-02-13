Minister orders Meath councillors to reverse rezoning of flood plains
Plans to authorise development in flood risk areas, including for housing elderly people, are to be shelved
Councillors in Meath have been ordered to reverse a decision to rezone sites for development in flood-risk zones by Peter Burke, the Minister of State for Local Government.
Meath County Council is preparing its new development plan which will determine the location of new housing in the county for the next seven years.
Councillors voted for a series of land rezonings last year against the advice of council planners. This included the rezoning of land...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Irish Life rebukes Limerick council over ‘negative’ plans for shopping centre
Life and pensions group criticised the local authority over a proposal to rezone a retail park it owns on the outskirts of Limerick city centre
DCC urged to demand Moore Street project is built within five years
Submissions, including from Green Party MEP Ciarán Cuffe, express concern about possible delay of redevelopment of historic site
O’Brien told to rethink plans for 15-storey tower in Dublin
The tycoon’s proposed structure at Grand Canal Quay has been given the thumbs-down by city planners
Group opposing D3 build-to-rent scheme will not appeal court decision
Alfonso Bonilla and Rob Curley, two architects who objected to the residential project, said they decided not to pursue a judicial review after receiving legal advice on potentially onerous costs