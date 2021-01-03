Resolution or revolution? 21 things to look out for in 2021

Joe Biden takes office

Four tumultuous years of Donald Trump’s presidency come to an end on January 20, with the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States. Biden, who will be the oldest American president to assume office, inherits a country ravaged by Covid-19 and with a diminishing international reputation.

With almost 20 million cases and more than 300,000 Covid-19 deaths in the US, rolling out vaccines...