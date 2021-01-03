Resolution or revolution? 21 things to look out for in 2021
With a vaccine roll-out, a Biden presidency and a full Brexit still all to play themselves out, the only thing we can be sure of is that this year won’t be uneventful
Joe Biden takes office
Four tumultuous years of Donald Trump’s presidency come to an end on January 20, with the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States. Biden, who will be the oldest American president to assume office, inherits a country ravaged by Covid-19 and with a diminishing international reputation.
With almost 20 million cases and more than 300,000 Covid-19 deaths in the US, rolling out vaccines...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
A transformative deal for Digicel?
Parts of Denis O’Brien’s mobile phone firm are reportedly being eyed up by Chinese companies, among them Huawei and China Mobile
Revenue ramps up preparations for Brexit rules and red tape
Revenue has recruited an extra 300 customs officers and is preparing for an avalanche of electronic customs forms that will be required from New Year’s Day onwards