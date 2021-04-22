Susan O’Keeffe: It will take the actions of millions worldwide to truly eliminate racial hated
Totem moments like this week’s Derek Chauvin verdict can give a false sense of progress against racism but what is required is constant vigilance and a widespread change in mindset
Locking people up and throwing away the key solves very little and, deep down, we know this. As people chant and wave flags and cheer at the very clear outcome of Derek Chauvin’s trial, they are celebrating the emotion of the moment, not addressing the realities that led them there.
Yes, Chauvin’s actions were brutal. He took the life of George Floyd and he will be punished accordingly. And his sentence will likely...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
The 100-day war: Biden battles to put his stamp on presidency
The new US president is implementing an audacious and ambitious agenda as he approaches a century of days in office
NRA’s bankruptcy plea backfires as its financial affairs come to light
Wayne LaPierre has held an iron grip on the National Rifle Association for decades, but that may be coming to end as a lawsuit has thrown up allegations of fraud, mismanagement and the squandering of tens of millions of dollars
Fear and loathing in Palm Beach: Trump’s fight to stay in Florida
Donald Trump plans to pick up his post-White House life at Mar-a-Lago, his gaudy golden mansion in Florida, but the locals don’t want him or his boisterous supporters in town. Will a 1993 agreement stop the former US president in his tracks?
Taoiseach has ‘warm, upbeat’ virtual meeting with Biden
US President tells Micheál Martin he is just a ‘phone call away’ during the pandemic, yet no assistance with vaccines was forthcoming