Elaine Byrne: A global realignment is happening before our eyes as China ensnares Russia in its power game

According to an old Chinese proverb, a crisis is an opportunity riding the dangerous wind. The Russian invasion of sovereign, neutral and independent Ukraine is a gift horse for China. No matter what the outcome of the war, it is Beijing that will ultimately be victorious.

Xi Jinping, the Chinese leader, presides over the second-largest economy in the world, an unimaginable prospect just decades ago. Beijing is set to overtake the US as the world’s...