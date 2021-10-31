Marion McKeone: Supreme Court braced for split as Texas abortion law is challenged
Two lawsuits seeking to overturn controversial new abortion legislation will be heard by the US's highest legal authority tomorrow morning
Tomorrow, the US Supreme Court will hear arguments in two separate cases challenging Texas’s controversial new abortion law. It will be the court’s most eagerly anticipated decision since Bush vs Gore, which effectively decided the 2000 presidential election by judicial fiat.
At 10am, the nine justices will consider the first of two lawsuits seeking to topple the law, known as Senate Bill 8, which bans abortions as soon as a foetal heartbeat...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Lucinda Creighton: The Taliban’s Afghanistan is a breeding ground for terror
The shambles in the wake of the US withdrawal is fertile soil for propagating terrorism among disgruntled jihadis, not only from al-Qaeda, but from Islamic State and its offshoots
Ireland awaits findings of probe into Belarusian hijacking of Ryanair flight
Exiled Belarusian opposition leader has called on state to intervene over flight diverted in order to arrest journalist
Marion McKeone: Momentous week may define Biden’s presidency as $1.2tn bill hangs in balance
The US president is facing a monumental battle to get his prized infrastructural investment bill over the line, as rogue senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema continue to obstruct it at every turn
Comment: G20 powers must coax China back to the table
The US, in particular, must adopt a more conciliatory stance