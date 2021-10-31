Marion McKeone: Momentous week may define Biden’s presidency as $1.2tn bill hangs in balance
The US president is facing a monumental battle to get his prized infrastructural investment bill over the line, as rogue senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema continue to obstruct it at every turn
“I don’t think it’s hyperbole to say that the House and Senate majorities and my Presidency will be determined by what happens in the next week,” a beleaguered Joe Biden told a closed-door meeting of House Democrats on Thursday.
It was a last-ditch attempt to broker a deal within the warring factions of the US president’s own party that would allow him to sign two transformative pieces of legislation...
