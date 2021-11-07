BIP bill squeezes through, but Biden’s joy could be short-lived
The US president’s ambitious plan to overhaul America’s transport infrastructure will soon become law, but his $1.75 trillion social spending bill might yet be scuppered
It may be three months late and $1.75 trillion short, but Joe Biden has finally pushed his bipartisan infrastructure framework (BIP) over the line.
The tortuous haggling, duelling press conferences and bitter enmity between the progressive and centrist wings of the Democratic Party could have been averted. But in the early hours of Saturday morning, exhaustion vied with euphoria on Capitol Hill as Nancy Pelosi, the House Speaker, persuaded all but three of the progressives on...
