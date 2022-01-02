After the fall of Maxwell, what happens next?

The fallout begins. The conviction of Ghislaine Maxwell, the 60-year-old British socialite, on multiple counts of conspiracy and sex trafficking of underage girls closes a dark and sordid chapter in a criminal investigation that began in March 2005 into allegations of the sexual abuse of multiple underage girls that started at least a decade earlier.

Maxwell’s conviction on five of the six charges, and the prospect of a prison sentence spanning several decades, will no doubt...