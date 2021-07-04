Subscribe Today
Design For Life: Should I tell my employer about my bipolar disorder?

This week, chartered occupational psychologist Louize Carroll advises a reader who is unsure whether their mental health issues could affect their standing at work

Louize Carroll
4th July, 2021
Dear Louize,

I was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in early adulthood. Fast forward a few years and I’ve been steadily high-functioning in my professional working life. I’ve never told any employer about the diagnosis I have, and only close friends and family know. The illness doesn’t define me or my abilities, but I still sense a stigma around it. Should I be telling my employer about my diagnosis once I am...

