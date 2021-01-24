Subscribe Today
Wellness

Design for Life: My husband’s son has moved back into our house

This week, a reader asks Dr Malie Coyne for advice about an adult son who has moved back into the family home during Covid and whose behaviour is making her uncomfortable

Malie Coyne
24th January, 2021
Dear Expert,

A few years ago, I got married in my 40s. It’s our second marriage for both of us (my husband calls the first ones “our trainer marriages”!) and I know how lucky I am to be with him, having been in a relationship that didn’t work out.

The trouble is, since Covid-19 struck, my husband’s son from his first marriage has come back to live...

