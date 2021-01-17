Subscribe Today
Log In

Wellness

Design for Life: I don’t know if I like my friend anymore

This week, chartered occupational psychologist Louize Carroll advises a reader on how to tell if a friendship has come to an end

Louize Carroll
17th January, 2021
Design for Life: I don’t know if I like my friend anymore
Friendship is an almost intangible connection, more profoundly contained within what we don’t say to each other. It is the feeling of being understood

Dear Expert,

There's a girl that I've been friends with for years and for a long time we had the best times together. We went on holidays abroad, cried on each other's shoulders, danced in kitchens, all the kind of stuff that you do when you're in your 20s and you have loads in common and you're navigating through life and finding your way after college. But over the past couple of years,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

If you want to go all out with a mental and physical challenge like no other, you may be tempted to join a polar explorer on a snowbound experience in Norway

Mind and matter: Acid trips and fitness kicks on the cards for 2021

Wellness Jillian Bolger 1 week ago
Transform your house into a restorative space with the ultimate home indulgence ‒ a custom sauna

The luxe radar: witness the fitness

Wellness Jillian Bolger 1 week ago
This week, psychotherapist Siobhán Murray advises a teacher on how to reduce their stress and anxiety levels

Design for life: How do I cope with Covid-19-related fears?

Wellness Siobhan Murray 1 week ago
Caroline Foran’s aims to help readers makes positive changes with her new book Naked: Ten Truths to Change Your Life

Six steps to stronger willpower

Wellness Caroline Foran 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1