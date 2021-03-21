Irish Water in row over use of private contractors
Siptu says the issue must be resolved before council staff consider proposals to move them over to the utility
A dispute has broken out between Irish Water and unions over the continued use of private contractors to fix leaks.
Irish Water has been using some 150 council water service workers and 150 privately-employed staff to repair leaks for the past four years.
However, the unions representing the council workers have said a signed agreement stated that private contractors would only be used for two years.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Highest ever demand for electricity in Ireland recorded yesterday evening
Cold weather, data centres and Christmas lights help drive record surge
District heating could require large state investment
Network may require national ownership similar to gas, water and electricity, senior civil servant hints
Some of state’s biggest water users to go unregulated under proposed laws
New legislation would mean only businesses tapping two million litres of water a day from rivers, lakes and groundwater wells would require a licence
Irish Water urged to cut leakage loss by 176 million litres a day
Some 712 million litres are lost each day and the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities says this should be reduced to 536 million litres a day by 2024