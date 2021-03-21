Subscribe Today
Irish Water in row over use of private contractors

Siptu says the issue must be resolved before council staff consider proposals to move them over to the utility

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
21st March, 2021
Irish Water in row over use of private contractors
Brendan O’Brien, the Siptu water sector representative, said it ultimately wanted leak repair work carried out solely by council water service staff

A dispute has broken out between Irish Water and unions over the continued use of private contractors to fix leaks.

Irish Water has been using some 150 council water service workers and 150 privately-employed staff to repair leaks for the past four years.

However, the unions representing the council workers have said a signed agreement stated that private contractors would only be used for two years.

