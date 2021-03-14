US begins to emerge from its year of fear and trauma
Republicans will find it hard to oppose policies that are putting money back into people’s purses and tackling the pandemic, while Democrats dare to dream of an era of reform
America’s long, dark year of the soul may be drawing to a close.
On Friday afternoon, Democratic leaders in the House and Senate gathered at the White House to celebrate victory over the Republicans in passing the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which US president Joe Biden signed into law before delivering a nationally televised address on Thursday evening.
“Help is on the way,” Chuck Schumer, the Democratic Senate Majority Leader, declared from the...
