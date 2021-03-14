Subscribe Today
US begins to emerge from its year of fear and trauma

Republicans will find it hard to oppose policies that are putting money back into people’s purses and tackling the pandemic, while Democrats dare to dream of an era of reform

Marion McKeone
14th March, 2021
US begins to emerge from its year of fear and trauma
Vice President Kamala Harris, President Joe Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi in the Rose Garden of the White House on March 12

America’s long, dark year of the soul may be drawing to a close.

On Friday afternoon, Democratic leaders in the House and Senate gathered at the White House to celebrate victory over the Republicans in passing the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which US president Joe Biden signed into law before delivering a nationally televised address on Thursday evening.

“Help is on the way,” Chuck Schumer, the Democratic Senate Majority Leader, declared from the...

