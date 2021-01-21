Susan O’Keeffe: We must work to turn Biden’s love of Ireland into tangible benefit
With the new US president one of the last Irish-American political heavyweights, we must ensure that our relationship with the US is ready for the future, not stuck in the past
Turning President Joe Biden’s smiling Irish eyes into hard-nosed real-life benefits is one of the challenges facing the Irish government in the next four years. It was hardly front and centre on anyone’s mind during yesterday’s ceremony and who could blame them? Everyone wanted to lean into the schmaltz of #InaugurationDay, the music, the poetry – even the sunshine.
There was a palpable need for some feelgood feel-true politics,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Ireland has rare opportunity to help cause of Sahara’s ‘forgotten people’
The selling out by Trump of the people of Western Sahara as pawns in a bigger game, ironically, may have boosted their cause, after years of stagnation
Vincent Boland: China has its limits as a superpower
Rumours of the party-state’s ascendancy and its decline have been equally exaggerated. It is just flexing its considerable muscle
Trumps gather to plot out future for the family firm
There is much speculation about what’s next for the Trumps and, at Camp David, the family would have discussed politics, business and, no doubt, upcoming legal challenges
Biden starts to build his team as Trump finally bows out
It’s swings and roundabouts as incoming US president Joe Biden looks set to reap the benefits of the newly available vaccines, while Trump took credit for Obama/Biden’s work in rebuilding the economy