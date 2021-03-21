President’s migrant move sparks right-wing backlash

Joe Biden’s brief period of unassailability may be drawing to a close. Republicans have seized on what they predict will be political kryptonite for the new US president: his decision to reopen the US border to unaccompanied minors and a limited number of asylum seekers.

Biden has ended the application of Title 42 to unaccompanied minors seeking asylum in the US. This is a Donald Trump initiative, introduced last year, that provided for...