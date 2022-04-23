‘Mariupol will not be the only besieged area’: Fears grow for Donbass as Russia targets Ukraine’s east
With the eastern side of Ukraine currently bearing the brunt of Russian shelling, those who managed to flee the destruction fear that little or nothing will be left to return to when the war is finally over
Valeryi Polischuk wasn’t afraid for his mother, sick and in need of thyroid surgery, when she departed the Donbass region of Ukraine on February 22 to get hospital treatment in a nearby city. He didn’t think his city, and his country, would be a warzone two days later.
“I was completely calm for her, because I thought that a possible offensive would be on the territory of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions,”...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Dispatch from Ukraine: ‘There’s all this movement in Kyiv, like normal, but then there’s news from elsewhere that brings us back to reality’
In his letter this week, Ukrainian sports journalist Oleksandr Proshuta contrasts the relative stabilisation of life in the capital Kyiv with the chaos unfolding elsewhere around the country
Expert groups told Taoiseach state was relying too heavily on volunteers in Ukrainian refugee response
Leading NGOs told government in a letter that they were concerned about the lack of ‘coordination and coherence’ of the country’s refugee response
Refugee groups to meet Taoiseach over centralised Ukrainian response
NGOs to call for national director to oversee operations
‘You cannot hide’: In Lviv, residents come to terms with the reality that nowhere is safe
Seven civilians living in the Ukrainian city were killed in Russian airstrikes on Monday. Many overseas observers were shocked by the violence, but people on the ground say they were not surprised their town had become a target