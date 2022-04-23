‘Mariupol will not be the only besieged area’: Fears grow for Donbass as Russia targets Ukraine’s east

Valeryi Polischuk wasn’t afraid for his mother, sick and in need of thyroid surgery, when she departed the Donbass region of Ukraine on February 22 to get hospital treatment in a nearby city. He didn’t think his city, and his country, would be a warzone two days later.

“I was completely calm for her, because I thought that a possible offensive would be on the territory of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions,”...