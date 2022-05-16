Kyiv trade association urges Irish tech firms to work with Ukraine
IT Ukraine Association represents over 77,000 people working in the sector
Irish tech firms should seek to work with Ukrainian companies in a show of solidarity against Russia’s invasion, the head of a Kyiv-based trade association has said.
Konstantin Vasyuk, executive director at IT Ukraine Association, said international companies had a role to play in helping the country rebuild by doing business with Ukrainian firms.
“If you stop contracts with Russia, all you do is fight Russia. If you keep or add contracts with...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Against the grain: Global food shortages loom as Ukraine’s supply line remains blocked
Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has meant millions of tons of staple food crops remain stuck in the country – with potentially disastrous consequences for the rest of the world too
One in nine Ukrainian refugees working here within two months
Most of the 1,994 Ukrainians are working in Dublin and Clare, while more than half those working have found employment in pubs, restaurants and hotels
On the ground in Ukraine: ‘These guys walked around expecting people to thank them as liberators’
Almost three months into the Russian invasion, the people of Kharkiv are remaining stoic as they endure a seemingly endless barrage of artillery fire and bullets
Defiance in Lviv: ‘We will win this war. Absolutely. We are sure of that’
Up to last week, the western Ukrainian city of Lviv was considered a safe haven for refugees fleeing from other parts of the country. Now, it has been targeted by Russian missiles, but its citizens remain unbowed