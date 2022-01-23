Travel: Halfway to heaven in the French Alps

Like seemingly half the country, my husband and I got Covid-19 – happily, the milder Omicron variant – just before Christmas. We spent Christmas Day isolating at home, eating dinner dropped to our door by our mask-wearing relatives, and completing Netflix.

With that at our backs, and eager to capitalise on our temporarily Covid-proof immune systems, we decided a trip to the French Alps was just what we needed to get over the hump of...