Subscribe Today
Log In

Travel

Travel: Halfway to heaven in the French Alps

A bout of Covid over Christmas gave Nadine O’Regan an excuse to try out skiing in one of the most magical parts of the French Alps

Nadine O’Regan

 @nadineoregan
23rd January, 2022
Travel: Halfway to heaven in the French Alps
Montriond in the French Alps is a fairyland of ice, evergreens shivering in the sunlight and the peaceful silence that everything being clad in snow brings

Like seemingly half the country, my husband and I got Covid-19 – happily, the milder Omicron variant – just before Christmas. We spent Christmas Day isolating at home, eating dinner dropped to our door by our mask-wearing relatives, and completing Netflix.

With that at our backs, and eager to capitalise on our temporarily Covid-proof immune systems, we decided a trip to the French Alps was just what we needed to get over the hump of...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

While uncertainty lingers over many aspects of travel in 2022, one positive is the ambitious schedules in place at our major airlines

Irish holiday makers get ready for take off in 2022

Travel Caroline Allen
Under its ‘Nature wants you back’ slogan, Verbier and the Val de Bagnes region has been to the forefront in pushing transformational travel. Picture: Getty

Travel: High adventure finds its natural home in the Swiss Alps

Travel Isabel Conway
Dromoland Castle in Co Clare: the perfect hideaway for a winter break filled with little luxuries

Staycations: Festive pampering

Travel Arlene Harris
Adare Manor in Co Limerick: perfectly restored high ceilings and chandeliers greet you on arrival into your bedroom and beautiful small touches are evident throughout the hotel. Picture: Production 54

Staycations: Prepare to be enchanted at Adare

Travel Nadine O’Regan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1