Travel: Dizzying heights on the piste

With Covid-19 an ongoing reality in our lives, ski and snowboard fans are waiting with bated breath to see how this season will unfold.

When something like normality resumes, mountain lovers are guaranteed a better than ever post-lockdown ski holiday experience. There are luxe hotel openings, incredible new lift systems and lots of entertaining activities to enjoy – from ice floating and moonbiking (electric snowbiking) in French resorts to night bathing in Austria’s thermal spas,...