Subscribe Today
Log In

Travel

Travel: Beguiling Barbados remains an enduring Caribbean paradise

Spectacular views, enchanting markets and nautical adventures are all part of the package on the island that R&B superstar Rihanna calls home

Isabel Conway
3rd April, 2022
Travel: Beguiling Barbados remains an enduring Caribbean paradise
Sunset at Paynes Bay, one of the most popular beaches on the west coast of Barbados. Picture: Getty

Only Fools and Horses comes to mind as our van rattles over potholes created by unseasonal rainfall at 5.30am on a pitch-black February morning in Barbados.

Having foolishly “fired” (drank) a last rum punch at the Barbados party central of St Lawrence Gap after midnight, we’re about to take a 10km daybreak hike. The only other creatures on the outskirts of Bridgetown are horses led back and forth from nearby stables for a dawn swim...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The walks along the Cliffs of Moher in Co Clare rank among the most spectacular in Ireland. Picture: Getty

From Malin to Mizen: Your guide to the top coastal experiences Ireland has to offer

Travel Yvonne Gordon
Celebrating the post-pandemic reopening of the Gran Muthu Rainbow Hotel, Cuba’s first LGBT hotel, which was launched just before Covid hit. Picture: Getty

24-hour party people: Embracing the chaos and colour of Cuba

Travel Mark O'Halloran
Montriond in the French Alps is a fairyland of ice, evergreens shivering in the sunlight and the peaceful silence that everything being clad in snow brings

Travel: Halfway to heaven in the French Alps

Travel Nadine O’Regan
While uncertainty lingers over many aspects of travel in 2022, one positive is the ambitious schedules in place at our major airlines

Irish holiday makers get ready for take off in 2022

Travel Caroline Allen

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1