TDs seek to block new search and rescue contract

A number of independent TDs are concerned that the nature of the proposed contract has effectively ruled out the possibility of the Irish Air Corps playing a role, despite previous commitments to examine that option

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
16th January, 2022
Search and rescue: independent TDs say the proposed new contract rules out the Irish Air Corps playing a role. Picture: Irish Coast Guard

Independent TDs are to move a motion in the Dáil to seek a suspension of the awarding of a new €800 million search and rescue contract.

For the past decade, the contract for flying around 700 search and rescue missions annually has been outsourced to CHC Ireland, a subsidiary of the Canadian Helicopter Corporation.

The government is currently running a process to award a new ten-year search and rescue contract. However, independent TDs including...

