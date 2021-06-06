Subscribe Today
Log In

Transport

Public set to be allowed to appeal speed limits on roads nationwide

Minister for Transport widening remit to make roads safer for walkers and cyclists after pledge in programme for government

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
6th June, 2021
Public set to be allowed to appeal speed limits on roads nationwide
Brendan Griffin: “In the vast majority of cases that I’ve come across where speed limits are an issue, it’s pedestrians and cyclists that are most at risk

Members of the public will be able to seek a speed limit review under new plans by Eamon Ryan to boost safety on the roads for walkers, cyclists and drivers.

Under the current rules, only the country’s 31 councils have the power to set up speed limit reviews in their areas and this sometimes only happens once in a decade.

But the Minister for Transport has asked his officials to draw up proposals for...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Stephen Kent, Bus Éireann chief executive: ‘more silent journeys, lower emissions’. Picture: Bryan Meade

Bus Éireann to pilot electric bus fleet scheme in Athlone town

Transport Daniel Murray 2 weeks ago
Brid Smith, a People Before Profit TD in Dublin South Central, said stops should be developed on Clover Hill Road in Ballyfermot, Kylemore Road and Inchicore. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Dart expansion plans criticised for failing to commit to extra stops

Transport Donal MacNamee 3 weeks ago
‘If more commuters choose the bus over the car it will lead to improved air quality, reduced emissions and give back time spent in the car to reading, calling friends or just taking a break.’ Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Duncan Smith: It’s time to get serious about the idea of free public transport

Transport Duncan Smith 1 month ago
The government approved draft legislation in February to allow the regulation of e-scooters, such as those owned by Dott, which are currently banned on Irish roads. Picture: Conor McCabe Photography.

Call for car parking spaces in Dublin to be given over for use of e-scooters

Transport Aaron Rogan 1 month ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1