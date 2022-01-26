Subscribe Today
Metrolink planning application to be lodged this year

National Transport Authority says state has not proposed any change to timeline of controversial rail project

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
26th January, 2022
The NTA expects the state to approve a preliminary business plan for Metrolink in the coming months.

The state intends to seek planning permission for the controversial Metrolink rail project in 2022, and has not proposed any change to the timeline for its development, politicians will hear tomorrow.

Representatives from the National Transport Authority (NTA) will tell the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that the body expects the government to approve a preliminary business case for Metrolink in the coming months.

It will submit a railway order application – the light rail version of...

