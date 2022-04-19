Ireland’s first motorway average speed detection system to go live next week
The camera system will be in operation on the M7 in Co Tipperary
Drivers will face automatic penalty points one of the country’s busiest roads next week due to the introduction of new average speed cameras.
The new average speed cameras have been tested on a stretch of the M7 motorway between Dublin and Limerick for more than a year.
They are able to determine if motorists have maintained an average speed of 120 kilometres per hour or less when they drive through a 15km section...
