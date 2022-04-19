Subscribe Today
Ireland’s first motorway average speed detection system to go live next week

The camera system will be in operation on the M7 in Co Tipperary

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
19th April, 2022
Drivers who are found to have exceeded the speed limit over that distance will receive three penalty points and an €80 speeding fine. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Drivers will face automatic penalty points one of the country’s busiest roads next week due to the introduction of new average speed cameras.

The new average speed cameras have been tested on a stretch of the M7 motorway between Dublin and Limerick for more than a year.

They are able to determine if motorists have maintained an average speed of 120 kilometres per hour or less when they drive through a 15km section...

