Subscribe Today
Log In

Transport

Dublin Bus to install 400 charging units as plan to electrify fleet gathers speed

The operator will spend €25 million on the new equipment at its depots and plans to fully electrify the facilities by 2028

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
21st July, 2021
Dublin Bus to install 400 charging units as plan to electrify fleet gathers speed
Dublin Bus is aiming to establish its first fully electric route by 2024, as part of wider plans to operate a full zero-emission fleet by 2050. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Dublin Bus is to spend €25 million as part of the next phase of its plan to establish a zero-emissions fleet in the next 30 years.

The operator has sought the services of a contractor to install 400 charging units at its Dublin depots.

Tender documents filed by the transport provider show it has budgeted €25 million to hire a contractor to install and maintain the equipment, which will be added on a phased basis over a...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The Road Safety Authority said that people “waiting patiently” for a test were being bypassed by others who declared their work or needs essential.

RSA: priority driver test system for frontline workers has ‘lost all meaning’

Transport Ken Foxe 3 days ago
The rising cost of shipping a container of goods is having a knock-on effect on prices for businesses and consumers. Picture: Getty Images

Surge in demand leading to record rise in cargo shipping costs

Transport Michael Brennan 2 weeks ago
Some 30 per cent less commuters will travel to work every day compared to 2019 levels, even once the pandemic is over, according to the NTA. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

NTA predicts fall-off in office commuting will result in 10 per cent drop in passenger numbers

Transport Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 3 weeks ago
Dublin Bus was subject to deductions of almost €500,000 in 2020 for punctuality issues. Picture: Feargal Ward

Dublin Bus docked €1m over three years for timekeeping issues

Transport Donal MacNamee 1 month ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1