Dublin Bus docked €1m over three years for timekeeping issues
Bus company can be subject to deductions from National Transport Authority if its services run either too early or too late
Dublin Bus has been issued more than €1 million in penalties over the past three years for failing to meet punctuality targets set by the country’s state transport body.
Figures seen by the Business Post show that the bus provider was subject to deductions totalling almost €500,000 in 2020 for punctuality issues – a “key performance indicator” in its contract with the authority.
In 2019, the National Transport Authority (NTA)...
