Subscribe Today
Log In

Transport

Dublin Bus docked €1m over three years for timekeeping issues

Bus company can be subject to deductions from National Transport Authority if its services run either too early or too late

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
10th June, 2021
Dublin Bus docked €1m over three years for timekeeping issues
Dublin Bus was subject to deductions of almost €500,000 in 2020 for punctuality issues. Picture: Feargal Ward

Dublin Bus has been issued more than €1 million in penalties over the past three years for failing to meet punctuality targets set by the country’s state transport body.

Figures seen by the Business Post show that the bus provider was subject to deductions totalling almost €500,000 in 2020 for punctuality issues – a “key performance indicator” in its contract with the authority.

In 2019, the National Transport Authority (NTA)...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Brendan Griffin: “In the vast majority of cases that I’ve come across where speed limits are an issue, it’s pedestrians and cyclists that are most at risk

Public set to be allowed to appeal speed limits on roads nationwide

Transport Michael Brennan 4 days ago
Stephen Kent, Bus Éireann chief executive: ‘more silent journeys, lower emissions’. Picture: Bryan Meade

Bus Éireann to pilot electric bus fleet scheme in Athlone town

Transport Daniel Murray 2 weeks ago
Brid Smith, a People Before Profit TD in Dublin South Central, said stops should be developed on Clover Hill Road in Ballyfermot, Kylemore Road and Inchicore. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Dart expansion plans criticised for failing to commit to extra stops

Transport Donal MacNamee 3 weeks ago
‘If more commuters choose the bus over the car it will lead to improved air quality, reduced emissions and give back time spent in the car to reading, calling friends or just taking a break.’ Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Duncan Smith: It’s time to get serious about the idea of free public transport

Transport Duncan Smith 1 month ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1