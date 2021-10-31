Radio and theatre: Seasonal thrills with spooky RTÉ podcasts

You have probably lit a Jack o’ Lantern at the door already for Halloween, that culturally hybrid holiday we celebrate today, where the spooky and the spectral are championed for all their Gothic glory.

Traditionally, rural Irish communities celebrated October 31 as the festival of Samhain, marking the end of the harvest and the beginning of winter. It was the day when families left the fields for the fireside, and storytelling rituals were employed...