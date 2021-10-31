Subscribe Today
Log In

Theatre

Radio and theatre: Seasonal thrills with spooky RTÉ podcasts

RTÉ Radio enters the Halloween spirit with scary stories for children, as well as some vintage Dracula coverage and a short story that’s definitely not for the faint-hearted

Sara Keating
31st October, 2021
Radio and theatre: Seasonal thrills with spooky RTÉ podcasts
Radio gets its teeth into Halloween material

You have probably lit a Jack o’ Lantern at the door already for Halloween, that culturally hybrid holiday we celebrate today, where the spooky and the spectral are championed for all their Gothic glory.

Traditionally, rural Irish communities celebrated October 31 as the festival of Samhain, marking the end of the harvest and the beginning of winter. It was the day when families left the fields for the fireside, and storytelling rituals were employed...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Desmond Eastwood (Young Daithi), Matthew Malone (Bernard) and (front) Martha Breen (Young Lynn) in Once Before I Go at the Gate Theatre

Theatre: McMahon, Carr and O’Halloran serve up a trio of vivid dramas

Theatre Sara Keating 1 week ago
The Book of Names at the the Pumphouse, Dublin Port

Theatre: A daringly experimental treat for theatrical thrillseekers

Theatre Sara Keating 2 weeks ago
Aidan Moriarty with Liam Heslin and Naoise Dunbar (in the reflection) in Duck Duck Goose by Caitríona Daly. Picture: Ste Murray

Theatre: A nuanced look at toxic masculinity and consent

Theatre Sara Keating 4 weeks ago
The Book of Names, directed by Louise Lowe and designed by Owen Boss, an Anú and Landmark Theatre production. Picture: Pablo Cassinoni

Dublin Theatre Festival: Let the shows begin

Theatre Sara Keating 1 month ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1