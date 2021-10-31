Radio and theatre: Seasonal thrills with spooky RTÉ podcasts
RTÉ Radio enters the Halloween spirit with scary stories for children, as well as some vintage Dracula coverage and a short story that’s definitely not for the faint-hearted
You have probably lit a Jack o’ Lantern at the door already for Halloween, that culturally hybrid holiday we celebrate today, where the spooky and the spectral are championed for all their Gothic glory.
Traditionally, rural Irish communities celebrated October 31 as the festival of Samhain, marking the end of the harvest and the beginning of winter. It was the day when families left the fields for the fireside, and storytelling rituals were employed...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Theatre: McMahon, Carr and O’Halloran serve up a trio of vivid dramas
Works by three of Irish theatre’s leading lights were the star attractions at the recent Dublin Theatre Festival
Theatre: A daringly experimental treat for theatrical thrillseekers
ANU’s The Book of Names won’t be for everyone, but its mix of unpredictability and impressionism is a memorable one for audiences
Theatre: A nuanced look at toxic masculinity and consent
Caitríona Daly’s new play forces us to confront our own prejudices and the charged language that surrounds the issue of sexual assault
Dublin Theatre Festival: Let the shows begin
There are 29 new original works in this year’s Dublin Theatre Festival programme, and they are likely to benefit from having had an extra 12 months to be honed and improved