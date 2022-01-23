Subscribe Today
Matt Cooper: Whatever trouble may be ahead, let’s face the music and dance

Fingers crossed that we’ve not acted too quickly in lifting restrictions, but with our society and economy on the brink, it’s a chance worth taking

Matt Cooper

 @cooper_m
23rd January, 2022
Matt Cooper: Whatever trouble may be ahead, let's face the music and dance
Former health minister James Reilly, , watches Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s Friday evening speech on the television in Doheny & Nesbitt pub in Dublin. Picture: RollingNews.ie

There will always be those who disagree with the government’s Covid decisions. Whereas there seems to be widespread delight at the lifting of restrictions from 6am yesterday, there are contrarians more than entitled to offer an opinion that the government may have rushed to implement the latest set of recommendations from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) too quickly.

Some have even suggested that Nphet gave the government the suggestions it wanted,...

