Matt Cooper: The biggest questions about the Davy saga
The disastrous unravelling of the nation’s most storied stockbroker has given rise to many questions about hubris, accountability and the future
More than a week into the continuing controversy over actions at one of the country’s most important financial institutions, there are still many questions that remain to be answered.
1. Does Ireland need J&E Davy?
At the start of last week, it seemed that the answer to that question was no. The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) removed the firm as a primary trader in Irish bonds, prompting the closure...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Matt Cooper: Davy has form, but it might not be business as usual this time
Financial sleight of hand and Davy have a history, beginning in 1993 with a corporate/political crossover scandal involving the sale of the state’s Greencore shares
Matt Cooper: Making lockdown decisions based solely on public health is the wrong treatment plan
The criteria on which we reopen our economy cannot exist in isolation from economic issues. We have already had the longest lockdown of any EU, or western, nation by far
Matt Cooper: The coalition of the unwilling fumbles its messaging yet again
It looks doubtful whether the majority of the public will have the patience for another nine weeks of this Covid-19 confinement
Matt Cooper: Fraying coalition could open door to McDonald as Taoiseach
It’s not beyond the bounds of possibility that Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald could come to power without a general election