The Last Post

Matt Cooper: The biggest questions about the Davy saga

The disastrous unravelling of the nation’s most storied stockbroker has given rise to many questions about hubris, accountability and the future

Matt Cooper

 @cooper_m
13th March, 2021
Davy: What would any buyer be prepared to pay for the business? Picture: Fergal Phillips

More than a week into the continuing controversy over actions at one of the country’s most important financial institutions, there are still many questions that remain to be answered.

1. Does Ireland need J&E Davy?

At the start of last week, it seemed that the answer to that question was no. The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) removed the firm as a primary trader in Irish bonds, prompting the closure...

